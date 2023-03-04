Brokerages Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Price Target at $245.92

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $238.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $244.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.