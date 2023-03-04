Brokerages Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Price Target at $245.92

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.92.
Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey
Hershey Price Performance
Shares of HSY stock opened at $238.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $244.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.