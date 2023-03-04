Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 25,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,412. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.