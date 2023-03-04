Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Up 5.1%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.32 and last traded at $70.89. 736,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 657,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1,311.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 41,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.