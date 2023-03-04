BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.49. BTCS shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 51,581 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BTCS from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Shares of BTCS are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, March 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 24th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTCS by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 173,802 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

