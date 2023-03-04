BTIG Research Lowers MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $24.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MLNK. TheStreet cut MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $16.28 on Thursday. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,628.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $209,163.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,598.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

