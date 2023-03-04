Bubblefong Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.43 Million (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Bubblefong token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bubblefong has a total market capitalization of $35.43 million and $193,722.75 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00424262 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.48 or 0.28677333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,499,274 tokens. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

Bubblefong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bubblefong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bubblefong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bubblefong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

