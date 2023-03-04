Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $107.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $89.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

