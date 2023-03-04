Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 604,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,303. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.10. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

