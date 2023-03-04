Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 604,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,303. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.10. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
