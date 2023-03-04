Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.
NYSE:BURL traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.
BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
