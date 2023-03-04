Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BURL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $216.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

