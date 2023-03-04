Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $216.21 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 453,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,966,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

