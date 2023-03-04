Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $216.21 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 453,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,966,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.