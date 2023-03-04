Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. Burlington Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.81. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.