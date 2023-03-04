Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. Burlington Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.81. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

