Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. Burlington Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.81. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
