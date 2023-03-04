Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Burlington Stores updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.44 and its 200 day moving average is $175.81. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.