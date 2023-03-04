Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Burlington Stores updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.44 and its 200 day moving average is $175.81. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

