Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,400 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 1,200,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,224.0 days.
Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance
BZZUF remained flat at $22.40 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $22.95.
About Buzzi Unicem
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.