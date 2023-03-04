Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,400 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 1,200,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,224.0 days.

Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance

BZZUF remained flat at $22.40 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

