Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,266 shares of company stock worth $37,868,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

CDNS stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.85. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $202.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

