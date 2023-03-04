Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 32.3% in February

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,300 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 357,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 1.3 %

CCORF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.