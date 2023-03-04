Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $112.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $119.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.37.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,740 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after buying an additional 263,453 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,496,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

