Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 272,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 390,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Canada Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Canada Nickel Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.55 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel ( CVE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.