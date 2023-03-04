Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNCGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 272,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 390,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Canada Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Canada Nickel Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.55 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

