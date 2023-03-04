Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.80

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$75.80 and traded as high as C$80.96. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$80.16, with a volume of 13,698,463 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.04, for a total transaction of C$1,349,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,192,158 shares in the company, valued at C$84,689,950.59. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.04, for a total transaction of C$1,349,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,192,158 shares in the company, valued at C$84,689,950.59. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 612 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$71.53 per share, with a total value of C$43,776.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,537,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,992,396.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,030 shares of company stock worth $26,121,911. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

