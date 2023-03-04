Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CU. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Canadian Utilities and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.56.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

TSE CU opened at C$35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.24 and a 1-year high of C$41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.20.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

