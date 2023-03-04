Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Cormark

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

CWB opened at C$26.75 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$38.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.21.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of C$279.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6532468 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

