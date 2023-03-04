Cancom (ETR:COK) Shares Up 0.7%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €34.22 ($36.40) and last traded at €33.90 ($36.06). Approximately 47,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.68 ($35.83).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Cancom in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €31.65 and its 200 day moving average is €29.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

