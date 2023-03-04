CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 646.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CASBF remained flat at C$7.71 during midday trading on Friday. CanSino Biologics has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$18.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.78.

Get CanSino Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CanSino Biologics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

CanSino Biologics Company Profile

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CanSino Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanSino Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.