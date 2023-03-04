Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the January 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGEMY shares. Barclays raised Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

Capgemini Stock Performance

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.37.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

