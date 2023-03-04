Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.93 and traded as low as C$7.08. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$7.24, with a volume of 1,045,683 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,610,254 shares in the company, valued at C$26,715,879.60. 22.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

