CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. CareCloud had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. CareCloud updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

CareCloud Stock Down 0.7 %

CCLD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 18,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,238. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc operates as a healthcare information technology (IT) company. engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The Healthcare IT offers proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solution, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.

