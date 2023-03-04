CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. CareCloud had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. CareCloud updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc operates as a healthcare information technology (IT) company. engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The Healthcare IT offers proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solution, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.

