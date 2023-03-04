CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.
CareDx Price Performance
CareDx stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of CareDx
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CareDx by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
Further Reading
