CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.

CareDx stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CareDx by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

