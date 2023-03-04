CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Lowered to $26.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

CareDx Price Performance

CDNA opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CareDx by 272.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

