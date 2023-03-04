CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.05

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 6096478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

CareDx Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,314.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,511.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 44.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after buying an additional 914,713 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 636,300 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

