CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 295,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,069 shares of company stock worth $447,903. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,607,000 after acquiring an additional 401,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after buying an additional 80,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CareDx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,277,000 after buying an additional 69,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after buying an additional 914,713 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

