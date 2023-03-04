CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 386,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. CareMax comprises about 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

CareMax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAXW remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. CareMax has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

See Also

