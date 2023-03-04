Casper (CSPR) Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Casper has a total market cap of $464.40 million and $20.06 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,541,403,294 coins and its circulating supply is 10,801,146,402 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,539,249,658 with 10,799,130,898 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04168401 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $20,588,008.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

