Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Up 24.6% in February

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 211,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 860,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CBIO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 864,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,382. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 285.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

About Catalyst Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 304,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 335,114 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

