Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Up 11.5% in February

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. 262,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,363. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Articles

