CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Raised to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.38.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

