Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Cedar Fair has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.5% annually over the last three years. Cedar Fair has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.6 %

Cedar Fair stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 115.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

