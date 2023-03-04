CEEK VR 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.98 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $77.99 million and $6.98 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00038890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00021721 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00220364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.12 or 1.00017527 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09912689 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,102,872.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.