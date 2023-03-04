CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0982 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $79.14 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00039989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00022081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00220224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,319.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09912689 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,102,872.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

