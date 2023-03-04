CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $79.50 million and $7.30 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00040996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00022441 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00220976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,365.10 or 0.99997073 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09944471 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,427,007.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars.

