Celer Network (CELR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.77 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $135.41 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

