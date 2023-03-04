Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Critical Review

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cellebrite DI and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI 44.63% 34.28% 3.54% 2U -33.45% -16.25% -4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cellebrite DI and 2U, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 2 3 0 2.60 2U 0 5 4 0 2.44

Volatility and Risk

Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. 2U has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than 2U.

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellebrite DI and 2U’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $270.65 million 4.29 $120.81 million $0.61 10.03 2U $963.08 million 0.81 -$322.15 million ($4.19) -2.36

Cellebrite DI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellebrite DI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats 2U on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Seeker solution that provides the ability to analyze video footage; OSINT Analyze, a real-time deep dive solution used to analyze open-source information, such as the surface web, deep web, and the dark web; and Crypto Tracer, which analyzes blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets, and transactions. The company serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan, and India. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

About 2U

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek in April 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

