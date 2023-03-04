Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Celsius from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Celsius by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Cowbird Capital LP grew its stake in Celsius by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Celsius by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.