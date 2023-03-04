Century Casinos (CNTY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 10th. Analysts expect Century Casinos to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Century Casinos Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 64,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,689. The company has a market capitalization of $270.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Century Casinos from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 14.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.