Century Casinos (CNTY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 10th. Analysts expect Century Casinos to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Century Casinos Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 64,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,689. The company has a market capitalization of $270.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Century Casinos from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
