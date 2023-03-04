Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $21.86 Average PT from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 9,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

