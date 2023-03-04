Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.16 million. Certara also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS.

CERT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,280. Certara has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.29.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Certara by 193.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 516,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Certara by 51.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 343,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

