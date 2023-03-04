Chardan Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

Mesoblast stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

