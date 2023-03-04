Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO James F. Oliviero III Sells 5,483 Shares of Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

A number of analysts have commented on CKPT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

