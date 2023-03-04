Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Up 12.3% in February

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. 2,844,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,467. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.
