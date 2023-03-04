Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 147.71% and a net margin of 509.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 1,081,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,090. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $143.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chimerix by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 568,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 623,268 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Chimerix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 819.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,714 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

